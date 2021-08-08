Sun, 08 Aug, 2021 - 20:03

Final leg of Tour de Munster sees cyclists finish on Patrick's Hill

Cyclist pictured at the end of the 2021 Tour de Munster Charity Cycle on Patrick's Hill, Cork City on Sunday, August 8th. Cyclists completed the demanding four-day, 600km route across Munster raising vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland and were joined by cycling legend Sean Kelly. To donate, visit www.idonate.ie/tdm Pic Diane Cusack

Ann Murphy

THE cyclists taking part in this year’s Tour de Munster finished their 600km cycle on Patrick’s Hill in Cork city today.

More than 150 cyclists left Cork city on Thursday morning to cycle through the six counties of Munster to raise funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.

The charity cycle has raised €3.4 million for its beneficiaries since it started 20 years ago.

With funds raised through the cycle, facilities and services have been provided throughout Munster by Down Syndrome Ireland, making differences for people with Down Syndrome, and their family and friends.

The group left Kenmare this morning to embark on the final leg of their journey, led by legendary cyclist Sean Kelly. 

The last leg took them on a climb of the Caha Pass, onto Glengarriff, Gougane Barra, Ballingeary, Macroom and Lissarda, before arriving into Cork city.

The cyclists were encouraged throughout the event by members of the public, as well as family and friends, who watched them pass through the various towns and villages on the route since Thursday.

