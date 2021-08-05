WATCH: Impressive Port of Cork cranes move into position at new state of the art facility

THE Port of Cork’s impressive Ship to Shore Gantry Cranes have moved into position at a new state of the art facility.

In 2020 the Port of Cork took ownership of two Ship to Shore (STS) Gantry Cranes for the new state of the art Port facility, Cork Container Terminal in Ringaskiddy.

The cranes were built by Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd in Killarney and were assembled onsite under the supervision of expert Liebherr engineers.

They have an outreach of 45m, a back reach of 15m and a lift height over rail of 32m.

A Ship to Shore Gantry Crane is the single most important piece of equipment in any container port, used to lift containers between the ship and land.

The new cranes are fitted with the latest energy-saving Liebherr Liduro drives, safety features and power management systems.

With a safe working load of 54 tonnes in weight, the cranes will ensure that the Port has the lift and reach capacity to cater for even the largest container vessels which will visit Cork Container Termina.

Once operational, Cork Container Terminal will deliver the fastest, most reliable, and cost-efficient container service available to local businesses as well as Ireland’s international exporters.