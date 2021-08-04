Decrease in those accessing emergency accommodation in Cork according to latest homeless report

CORK saw a marginal decrease in the number of people accessing emergency accommodation during the month of June.

The Monthly Homeless Report for June, recently published by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, stated that 412 adults in Cork were accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation during the week of June 14-20.

This is a decrease of two people compared to the May report which showed that 414 adults in Cork were accessing this type of emergency accommodation during the week of May 24-30.

Dublin had the highest number of adults accessing emergency accommodation in June at 4,069 followed by Cork which had the second-highest figure.

Galway had the third-highest number of adults accessing emergency accommodation, at 225.

Overall, there was a very slight increase nationally in the number of homeless adults compared to the May report.

Countrywide, there were 5,847 adults accessing emergency accommodation during the week of June 14-20 - four more than in May.

FAMILIES

The latest report also revealed that there has been a slight increase in the number of homeless families.

Nationally, there were 932 families homeless during the week of June 14-20.

This compares to 928 homeless families in the May report.

However, this increase was not reflected in the south-west which includes Cork city and county along with Kerry.

In June there were 46 homeless families compared to 51 in May.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien also recently published the Homeless Quarterly Progress Report for the second quarter of 2021.

The Quarterly Progress Report is prepared by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, based on quarterly performance reports submitted by the nine regional lead authorities responsible for the administration of homeless services at local level.

The report found that the number of individuals presenting to homeless services and the number of people accessing emergency accommodation continued to decline in the second quarter of 2021, following a trend first established in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Commenting on the latest reports, Minister O’Brien said that while the figures are moving in the right direction homelessness remains “far too high”.

“The Quarterly Progress Report for Q2 confirms the continuation of progress that has been made in reducing levels of homelessness.

“The number of individuals accessing emergency accommodation has been falling steadily since October 2019 when the 10,514 individuals recorded represented the highest numbers to date.

“That figure has fallen to 8,014 in June [adults and children combined], a reduction of 2,500 individuals.

“Despite this welcome reduction, the numbers are still far too high and that is why as a Government we are focussing heavily on one bedroom homes.

“We thankfully recorded the lowest levels of child and family homelessness for five years during this past quarter and will be looking to build further upon this progress under ‘Housing for All’,” he said.

Last month it was confirmed that the publication of the Government’s ten year plan for housing would be delayed.

Minister O’Brien had previously said he would launch the Housing for All plan in July.

It is now expected to be published towards the end of this month.