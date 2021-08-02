Former Walking On Cars frontman Pa Sheehy announces Cork show

Dingle singer-songwriter Pa Sheehy has announced a Cork show as part of his first solo tour.

The former Walking On Cars frontman will play Cyprus Avenue on Tuesday, September 28.

Sheehy recently released his second solo single ‘Róisín’ and is set to release his debut EP The Art Of Disappearing on September 24.

Speaking about his latest single, Sheehy said it is inspired by real-life events.

Pre-order a physical copy of my EP Now to get pre-sale ticket access to my upcoming live shows this Wednesday! Head over to: https://t.co/CYJCmpD8Bj 🕺 pic.twitter.com/J8AI5EZ1R3 — Pa Sheehy (@pasheehy) August 2, 2021

“When I went to college I had it all!

“Captain of the local soccer team, I had a little car and a beautiful girlfriend, Róisín.

“Fast forward 18 months I didn’t play sport, dropped out of college and I had made it impossible for Róisín to stay.

“Why? Alcohol. I loved what it gave me and I put it before everything and everyone.

“I never labelled myself an alcoholic, but after going to a bunch of councillors it became obvious that I was.

“A reluctant me did everything I could to keep tabs on it but after spending my rent money on a piss up and couch surfing around Cork I finally asked for help.

“Everything I had was gone. I spent a month in a rehabilitation centre.

“The first one to visit me was Róisín.

“I stayed sober for a while but in the end we had decided to call it quits, not because of a lack of love but I couldn’t put her through this again. I was lost, so was she.

“This song is a gift to her. Some people deserve to have their name sung from a stage.”

After a decade fronting the Irish chart-conquering Walking On Cars, Sheehy decided it was time to leave the group in July 2020.

“There was no bust up or other big drama; it had just run its course,” he said.

“Following all those years of band democracy, I wanted to be able to totally do my own thing, which has been very liberating.

“Walking On Cars was an amazing period in all our lives.

“The people of Dingle were with us from our first gig in a local bar.

“Two albums later and we had toured all across the world, played to 14,000 people in Dublin’s 3Arena; and performed before Kendrick Lamar at Electric Picnic to 35,000 people singing back every word.

“So all in all, we did good.”

Tickets for Sheehy’s Cork gig go on general sale at 10am on Friday via eventbrite.ie, pasheehy.com and cyprusavenue.ie