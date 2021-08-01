Sun, 01 Aug, 2021 - 21:31

Streets of Skibbereen lined for funeral of well-known hotelier

The funeral cortege stopped outside The West Cork Hotel., Skibbereen, Co Cork. 

The streets of Skibbereen were lined as the funeral cortege of John Murphy passed through the West Cork town on Sunday afternoon. 

John was born in the West Cork hotel and was the grandson of John Murphy, the original founder/owner of The West Cork Hotel. 

The hotel was in the Murphy family for 104 years, run by four generations before it passed to Tim and Marion Looney in 2005.

Mr Murphy passed away peacefully at Bantry General Hospital, surrounded by his family. John was husband to the late Betty and much-loved father of John and Liz.

In accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines, a private Funeral Mass took place on Sunday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Skibbereen followed by a private family burial at St Patrick's Cemetery, Coronea, Skibbereen. 

