Community service for man who told Gardaí in Cork to f**k off 

The incident occurred on July 25 at Dyke Parade, Cork. 

Liam Heylin

A drunken man who was threatening and abusive to gardaí at Dyke Parade in Cork was ordered to do 200 hours of community service to avoid a jail sentence.

Judge Olann Kelleher said 35-year-old Illja Besknovnig of Tara House, Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, could do the community service to avoid three months in jail.

Sergeant John Kelleher said an incident occurred on July 25 at Dyke Parade, Cork, where the defendant was intoxicated and a danger and told gardaí to f*** off several times.

He had previous convictions of a similar nature.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said the Lithuanian defendant apologised and is now in employment and back on track.

