Met Éireann issues advisory for heavy thundery showers with risk of flooding 

MET Éireann has issued an advisory for heavy thundery showers with the risk of spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

A cold front crossing Ireland on Monday afternoon will bring widespread heavy showers with the possibility of thunder.

Met Éireann has warned that the downpours will result in hazardous driving conditions and may also lead to spot flooding.

The areas most at risk includes east Munster where the thundery showers are expected on Monday afternoon and evening.

The risk of heavy showers and thunder will continue through to Tuesday and Wednesday.

The warning is valid from 12 pm on Monday until early on Tuesday morning.