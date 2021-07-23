Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 19:12

'People think it's ok to abandon stuff': Ringaskiddy Tidy Towns frustrated at state of beaches

Members of the Ringaskiddy Tidy Towns who collected 21 large bags of rubbish after last weekend.

Roisin Burke

“A LITTLE respect” is being called for by a Tidy Towns committee who are putting in long hours cleaning up after beachgoers, locals, and visitors to the area.

Ringaskiddy Tidy Towns has said the local beaches Gobby and Luc are being heavily littered, and it is asking people using the amenities of the coastal village to bring their rubbish home with them or at least use the bins.

Ringaskiddy Tidy Towns vice-chairwoman Sinead O’Mahony said that after last weekend the organisation collected 21 large bags of rubbish from Luc Beach.

“It’s soul-destroying,” she said. “We want to keep the place clean, and we want people to be able to enjoy the amenities, but some people can’t be bothered to pick up stuff after themselves.

“People think it’s OK to abandon stuff.”

She said people were leaving behind everything from disposable BBQs to glass bottles, cans, towels and clothes.

“There is metal and glass being left on the beach and, in some cases, being buried into the sand dunes — some child could find it and injure themselves,” she said.

The bins, generously provided by the community group, were burnt out over the weekend.

“We were very upset and disappointed by the bins, we love to see the village looking so well, but it’s just awful what is happening.”

Ms O’Mahony also said that people were tearing down Tidy Town signs that remind visitors and locals to keep Ringaskiddy tidy.

“These signs are drilled into posts, so there is a bit of work in pulling them down,” she said. “It makes you wonder.”

Sinead said that Luc Beach has definitely been rediscovered as an amenity over the lockdowns, and it is great to see people making use of it, but called for people to be more considerate.

“We are just asking people to respect the area and to keep Ringaskiddy tidy,” said Ms O’Mahony.

Over 100 community groups in Cork to benefit from €156k in funding 

