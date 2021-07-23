Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 13:42

Cork dog owners urged to take extra care of pets in warm weather conditions

Cork dog owners urged to take extra care of pets in warm weather conditions

Ballincollig Community Hub Facebook page shared the advice as temperatures continued to soar this week. Stock image.

Breda Graham

A Cork-based online community page has shared a message with people to take particular care of their dogs in the current warm weather.

Ballincollig Community Hub Facebook page shared the advice as temperatures continued to soar this week.

The message asks dog owners not to take risks with their pet’s lives and to be particularly mindful of dogs with thick coats or flat faces in the heat.

The message reminded people not to walk their dogs until it is cooler outside and not to walk them on hot pavements.

It also urged people not to leave their dog in the sun for long periods of time and not to leave their dog in a car and not to transport their dog if they get stressed in the car.

Meanwhile, the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) is reminding pet owners to be aware of the summer pet hazards to keep in mind whilst out in the sun with their pets.

The charity, which aims to prevent cruelty, neglect, and abuse to all animals, warned not to travel with pets in the car even with the windows down as they can die in hot cars.

It also asked people to be aware of toxic chemicals such as sun cream, insect repellants, and weed killers which are toxic to pets and to make sure their pet has access to water and shade on a hot day, keeping an eye out for signs of overheating such as excessive panting, lethargy and increased heart rate.

Read More

Cork consultant shares advice on how to keep kids safe in the sun

More in this section

Cork consultant shares advice on how to keep kids safe in the sun Cork consultant shares advice on how to keep kids safe in the sun
'This is a big public investment in Cork city': Contract awarded for design of redevelopment of Cork's Crawford Art Gallery  'This is a big public investment in Cork city': Contract awarded for design of redevelopment of Cork's Crawford Art Gallery 
Garda stock Man who allegedly threw €3k bag of heroin out of window at Cork house charged with obstruction
Scientist Woman Working In The CDC Laboratory For Covid-19

Shift in areas in Cork reporting highest Covid-19 incidence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more