Cork dog owners urged to take extra care of pets in warm weather conditions

A Cork-based online community page has shared a message with people to take particular care of their dogs in the current warm weather.

Ballincollig Community Hub Facebook page shared the advice as temperatures continued to soar this week.

The message asks dog owners not to take risks with their pet’s lives and to be particularly mindful of dogs with thick coats or flat faces in the heat.

The message reminded people not to walk their dogs until it is cooler outside and not to walk them on hot pavements.

It also urged people not to leave their dog in the sun for long periods of time and not to leave their dog in a car and not to transport their dog if they get stressed in the car.

Meanwhile, the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) is reminding pet owners to be aware of the summer pet hazards to keep in mind whilst out in the sun with their pets.

The charity, which aims to prevent cruelty, neglect, and abuse to all animals, warned not to travel with pets in the car even with the windows down as they can die in hot cars.

It also asked people to be aware of toxic chemicals such as sun cream, insect repellants, and weed killers which are toxic to pets and to make sure their pet has access to water and shade on a hot day, keeping an eye out for signs of overheating such as excessive panting, lethargy and increased heart rate.