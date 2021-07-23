Cork consultant shares advice on how to keep kids safe in the sun

A paediatric emergency medicine consultant at Cork University Hospital (CUH) has shared some tips on how to keep kids safe in the warm weather.

Dr Rory O’Brien, who is a consultant at the hospital’s children’s emergency department, shared the message to social media, advising parents on how best to be sun smart and water safe.

As regards being sun smart, please use factor 50 on your children, ideally with sunscreen that contains titanium or zinc because they’re a little bit safer and better.

"Always wear a hat and keep them covered up, particularly if it is very sunny outside and make sure they drink their fluids.

“As regards water safety, please never leave your child alone in the bathtub and if you’re at the beach or swimming pool they always need to be within direct line of sight and within arms reach.

"Also, using inflatables in the open water is not advised as it can be quite dangerous," he said.

West Cork basked in another sweltering hot day today, with temperatures in the high 20's. The Warren Beach was packed with holiday makers. The ice-cream van did a roaring trade. Picture: Andy Gibson.

He said that those taking children out for a bike ride or scooter ride should only do so in areas they are already familiar with.

“You might also be taking your children out for bike rides and scooter rides, please remember to ideally scoot or ride in areas that you are familiar with yourself and that they’re wearing a helmet and that they’re within an earshot of you as well and that there are no busy roads nearby,” he said.

Dr O’Brien also told people to enjoy the sunshine that is set to continue this weekend.