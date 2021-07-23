Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 12:02

Cork consultant shares advice on how to keep kids safe in the sun

Cork consultant shares advice on how to keep kids safe in the sun

Dr Rory O’Brien, who is a consultant at the hospital’s children’s emergency department, shared the message to social media, advising parents on how best to be sun smart and water safe. Picture Denis Minihane.

Breda Graham

A paediatric emergency medicine consultant at Cork University Hospital (CUH) has shared some tips on how to keep kids safe in the warm weather.

Dr Rory O’Brien, who is a consultant at the hospital’s children’s emergency department, shared the message to social media, advising parents on how best to be sun smart and water safe.

As regards being sun smart, please use factor 50 on your children, ideally with sunscreen that contains titanium or zinc because they’re a little bit safer and better.

"Always wear a hat and keep them covered up, particularly if it is very sunny outside and make sure they drink their fluids.

“As regards water safety, please never leave your child alone in the bathtub and if you’re at the beach or swimming pool they always need to be within direct line of sight and within arms reach. 

"Also, using inflatables in the open water is not advised as it can be quite dangerous," he said.

West Cork basked in another sweltering hot day today, with temperatures in the high 20's. The Warren Beach was packed with holiday makers. The ice-cream van did a roaring trade. Picture: Andy Gibson.
West Cork basked in another sweltering hot day today, with temperatures in the high 20's. The Warren Beach was packed with holiday makers. The ice-cream van did a roaring trade. Picture: Andy Gibson.

He said that those taking children out for a bike ride or scooter ride should only do so in areas they are already familiar with.

“You might also be taking your children out for bike rides and scooter rides, please remember to ideally scoot or ride in areas that you are familiar with yourself and that they’re wearing a helmet and that they’re within an earshot of you as well and that there are no busy roads nearby,” he said.

Dr O’Brien also told people to enjoy the sunshine that is set to continue this weekend.

More in this section

Garda stock Man who allegedly threw €3k bag of heroin out of window at Cork house charged with obstruction
Alcohol Drinking - Stock Popular Cork bar temporarily closed due to case of Covid-19
Window exhibition by children living with longterm health conditions comes to Cork Window exhibition by children living with longterm health conditions comes to Cork
'This is a big public investment in Cork city': Contract awarded for design of redevelopment of Cork's Crawford Art Gallery 

'This is a big public investment in Cork city': Contract awarded for design of redevelopment of Cork's Crawford Art Gallery 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more