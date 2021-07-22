Pfizer vaccine now available from 44 pharmacies in Cork

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is now available in 44 pharmacies in Cork, the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) has revealed.

The IPU is calling for this to be extended so all pharmacies registered to administer Covid-19 vaccines have access to the Pfizer vaccine.

Pharmacies started vaccinating in mid-June and to date have administered over 123,000 vaccines nationwide.

This has predominantly been the Janssen (J&J) vaccine, available to people aged 18 to 34 and to people 50 years and older in over 950 pharmacies nationwide.

A smaller number of pharmacies, chosen because of their distance to the nearest vaccine centre, are also offering the Pfizer vaccine to patients aged 18 and over, in line with the HSE vaccination centres.

Secretary General of the IPU, Darragh O’Loughlin, said “Pharmacists are trained, experienced vaccinators and, after long campaigning to be able to vaccinate their local communities, are delighted to finally have the opportunity to support the vaccination campaign.

“Now the people of Cork can receive a vaccine in the convenience and comfort of their local pharmacy. People can book an appointment directly with their local pharmacy and, when called, attend at a set time and be on their way home all within 30 minutes.

Since pharmacists began administering Covid-19 vaccines there has been universally positive feedback and a huge level of demand from all age groups. Pharmacists are delighted to be supporting this national campaign.

“The ongoing level of demand will need to be matched by supply or pharmacies will be forced to suspend vaccinations. We know that supplies of the Janssen vaccine may be limited for a time, therefore we are calling for all participating pharmacies to be provided supplies of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine as well.

“Now that the eligibility for vaccines has been expanded to younger age groups, the challenge of getting to vaccination centres will become amplified. Younger people are less likely to have access to a car, often have childcare constraints and may have less flexible employment.

Convenience will be key to completing the vaccination campaign and that is what local pharmacies offer.

Mr O’Loughlin said that expanding pharmacy vaccinations would create over 950 vaccination locations in practically every town and village in the country with over half of the Irish population living within one kilometre of a pharmacy and 85% within 5km of one.

The full reopening of our society depends on the pace of the vaccine roll-out. By utilising the proven capacity of pharmacies in full that pace can significantly increase,” he said.

List of participating pharmacies in Cork:

Abbey Pharmacy, Mitchelstown

Boots, Macroom

Boots, Mitchelstown

Boots, Bandon

Boots, Midleton

Brosnans Pharmacy, Midleton

Carrigtwohill Pharmacy, Carrigtwohill

Castle Pharmacy, Castlemartyr

CHC Pharmacy, Charleville

Chemco Pharmacy, Bandon

Clearys Pharmacy, Skibbereen

Clockgate Pharmacy, Youghal

Coachford Pharmacy, Coachford

Cobh Pharmacy, Cobh

Deasy's CarePlus, Macroom

Deasys Pharmacy, Macroom

Doneraile Pharmacy, Doneraile

Drimoleague Pharmacy, Drimoleague

Drinagh Pharmacy, Dunmanway

Duffy's Pharmacy, Castletownroche

Glengarriff Pharmacy, Glengarriff

Hamiltons Pharmacy, Skibbereen

Haven Pharmacy Burkes, Macroom

Railway View Pharmacy, Macroom

Lloyds Pharmacy, Charleville

Lyons Family Pharmacy, Fermoy

Mari Mina Pharmacy, Rathcormac

Matt Murphy Pharmacy, Macroom

McCauley Health & Beauty, Fermoy

Moloney's Pharmacy, Kinsale

Mullins Pharmacy, Charleville

Murphys Pharmacy, Midleton

O'Connor's Pharmacy, Kinsale

Owenacurra Pharmacy, Midleton

Pharmacy FirstPlus Glanmire, Glanmire Pharmacy FirstPlus Tower, Blarney

Phelans Pharmacy, Glanmire

Reens Pharmacy, Millstreet

Scannells Pharmacy, Ballineen

Sheehan's Pharmacy, Newmarket

Stack's Allcare, Fermoy

Thornhills Pharmacy, Kildorrery

Walshs Pharmacy, Fermoy

Youghal Pharmacy, Youghal