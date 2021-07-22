Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 18:10

Pfizer vaccine now available from 44 pharmacies in Cork

Pharmacies started vaccinating in mid-June and to date have administered over 123,000 vaccines nationwide. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Breda Graham

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is now available in 44 pharmacies in Cork, the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) has revealed.

The IPU is calling for this to be extended so all pharmacies registered to administer Covid-19 vaccines have access to the Pfizer vaccine.

This has predominantly been the Janssen (J&J) vaccine, available to people aged 18 to 34 and to people 50 years and older in over 950 pharmacies nationwide.

A smaller number of pharmacies, chosen because of their distance to the nearest vaccine centre, are also offering the Pfizer vaccine to patients aged 18 and over, in line with the HSE vaccination centres.

Secretary General of the IPU, Darragh O’Loughlin, said “Pharmacists are trained, experienced vaccinators and, after long campaigning to be able to vaccinate their local communities, are delighted to finally have the opportunity to support the vaccination campaign.

“Now the people of Cork can receive a vaccine in the convenience and comfort of their local pharmacy. People can book an appointment directly with their local pharmacy and, when called, attend at a set time and be on their way home all within 30 minutes.

Since pharmacists began administering Covid-19 vaccines there has been universally positive feedback and a huge level of demand from all age groups. Pharmacists are delighted to be supporting this national campaign.

“The ongoing level of demand will need to be matched by supply or pharmacies will be forced to suspend vaccinations. We know that supplies of the Janssen vaccine may be limited for a time, therefore we are calling for all participating pharmacies to be provided supplies of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine as well.

“Now that the eligibility for vaccines has been expanded to younger age groups, the challenge of getting to vaccination centres will become amplified. Younger people are less likely to have access to a car, often have childcare constraints and may have less flexible employment. 

Convenience will be key to completing the vaccination campaign and that is what local pharmacies offer.

Mr O’Loughlin said that expanding pharmacy vaccinations would create over 950 vaccination locations in practically every town and village in the country with over half of the Irish population living within one kilometre of a pharmacy and 85% within 5km of one.

The full reopening of our society depends on the pace of the vaccine roll-out. By utilising the proven capacity of pharmacies in full that pace can significantly increase,” he said.

List of participating pharmacies in Cork:

[backtint=start]

Abbey Pharmacy, Mitchelstown 

Boots, Macroom 

Boots, Mitchelstown 

Boots, Bandon 

Boots, Midleton 

Brosnans Pharmacy, Midleton 

Carrigtwohill Pharmacy, Carrigtwohill 

Castle Pharmacy, Castlemartyr 

CHC Pharmacy, Charleville 

Chemco Pharmacy, Bandon 

Clearys Pharmacy, Skibbereen 

Clockgate Pharmacy, Youghal 

Coachford Pharmacy, Coachford 

Cobh Pharmacy, Cobh 

Deasy's CarePlus, Macroom 

Deasys Pharmacy, Macroom 

Doneraile Pharmacy, Doneraile 

Drimoleague Pharmacy, Drimoleague 

Drinagh Pharmacy, Dunmanway 

Duffy's Pharmacy, Castletownroche 

Glengarriff Pharmacy, Glengarriff 

Hamiltons Pharmacy, Skibbereen 

Haven Pharmacy Burkes, Macroom 

Railway View Pharmacy, Macroom 

Lloyds Pharmacy, Charleville 

Lyons Family Pharmacy, Fermoy 

Mari Mina Pharmacy, Rathcormac 

Matt Murphy Pharmacy, Macroom 

McCauley Health & Beauty, Fermoy 

Moloney's Pharmacy, Kinsale 

Mullins Pharmacy, Charleville 

Murphys Pharmacy, Midleton 

O'Connor's Pharmacy, Kinsale 

Owenacurra Pharmacy, Midleton

Pharmacy FirstPlus Glanmire, Glanmire Pharmacy FirstPlus Tower, Blarney 

Phelans Pharmacy, Glanmire 

Reens Pharmacy, Millstreet 

Scannells Pharmacy, Ballineen 

Sheehan's Pharmacy, Newmarket 

Stack's Allcare, Fermoy 

Thornhills Pharmacy, Kildorrery 

Walshs Pharmacy, Fermoy 

Youghal Pharmacy, Youghal

