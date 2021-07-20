Irish Water appeals to public to conserve water, supply schemes in west and north of county under most pressure

IRISH Water has appealed to the public to conserve water, particularly in areas in the west and north of the county where water schemes are under the most pressure.

The utility said it is working closely with its partners in Cork County Council and Cork City Council to ensure a reliable supply can be maintained during the summer and beyond.

It said it is seeing significant increases in domestic and commercial demand for water as temperatures increase and has asked the public to take some simple measures to conserve water in their homes, businesses, and on farms.

Neil Smyth, Irish Water’s Operations Lead, said they have seen demand for water increase with the population doubling in some areas from what would be normal in particular tourist hotspots in popular coastal regions.

“We are appealing to the public to redouble their efforts in conserving water for essential use only in the home, in the garden, at work, and on the farm, especially over the coming weeks,” he added.

“Water supply schemes across Cork are seeing increased consumption and we are appealing to everyone to be mindful of this, particularly in areas most under pressure in the west and north of the county. The households, farms, and businesses served by the Clonakilty Regional scheme, from Rosscarbery across to Timoleague and Courtmacsherry and all areas in between including Clonakilty itself, are asked to reduce water use where possible.

“Similarly, we are appealing for water conservation efforts in Bantry, Durrus, and Kilcrohane. In the north of the county, we would particularly ask the communities, farms and commercial users in the areas of Kilbrin, Freemount, Liscarroll, Milford, Mountnorth, Cecilstown, Newmarket, and Kanturk to also reduce water use as much as possible."

Mr Smyth said that water mains replacement and repair works are ongoing and unexpected supply interruptions can occur due to pipe failures. "Over the weekend, areas of Dunmanway and Fermoy experienced water outages or low pressure due to water main bursts and we appreciate the patience of the households and businesses affected while our crews carry out works to locate, repair, and re-charge the water supply systems,” he added.

Mr Smyth called for everyone to play their part: “There are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on water.ie but the key things are to leave the hose and the pressure washer in the shed; don’t use paddling pools; reuse household water for the garden, and take shorter showers.

“Safeguarding the supply of water is essential at this time when handwashing and hygiene are of critical importance. We are calling on everyone to play their part,” he said.