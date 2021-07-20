High temperature warning issued for entire country; CMO urges people to be sun smart

Met Éireann has this morning issued a status yellow high temperature warning for the entire country, with people urged to be sun smart during this spell of hot weather.

The warning, which will come into effect at 1pm today, will remain in place until 9am on Friday.

"High temperatures continuing this week with hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid at night," the national forecaster stated.

Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Ireland

Met Éireann Weather Warning



High temperatures continuing this week with hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid at night. ⬇️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/rlqRCazrgt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 20, 2021

"Daytime maximum temperatures generally 27 to 30 degrees Celsius with overnight values not falling below 17 to 20 degrees."

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan has said while people should get outdoors this week and enjoy the beautiful weather, it is important to do so in as safe a way as possible.

"Be sun smart – regularly and liberally apply sunscreen that has a sun protection factor of at least 30+ for adults and 50+ for children, wear light and loose-fitting clothing that covers your skin, wear a hat and sunglasses.

"Keep yourself cool and hydrated," he said.

Dr Holohan said risks to be mindful of during this spell of hot weather are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"Heat exhaustion is not usually serious if you can cool down within 30 minutes.

"Signs of heat exhaustion include headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite and feeling sick, fast breathing or pulse, high temperature of 38°C or above, and being very thirsty.

"If not treated this can lead to heatstroke, which means the body is no longer able to cool itself down and this needs to be treated as an emergency.

"If you feel unwell, or you or your children display any of the above symptoms immediately move to a cool place, rest and hydrate. If needed, seek medical attention.

"Look out for others around you, especially individuals who may be more vulnerable to the effects of heat such as older people, young children and babies," he said.

The CMO also appealed to the public to continue to follow relevant public health advice to reduce the spread of Covid-19.