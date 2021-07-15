WATCH: Yellow brick road to Cork; Elton confirmed for the Páirc 

After days of speculation it has been confirmed - Elton John is playing in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next summer.

The superstar announced this morning that he will play in Cork on Friday July 1 2022 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road - The Final Tour.

"I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way ... with the most spectacular production I have ever had," he promises.

"I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time."

The Cork show is part of a 32-date stadium tour of Europe and North America.

Tickets for Cork go on sale Thursday July 22 at 9.00am.