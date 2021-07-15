Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 08:09

WATCH: Yellow brick road to Cork; Elton confirmed for the Páirc 

Elton John on stage at Live at the Marquee in Cork in 2017. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

After days of speculation it has been confirmed - Elton John is playing in Páirc Uí Chaoimh next summer. 

The superstar announced this morning that he will play in Cork on Friday July 1 2022 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road - The Final Tour. 

"I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way ... with the most spectacular production I have ever had," he promises. 

"I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time." 

The Cork show is part of a 32-date stadium tour of Europe and North America. 

Tickets for Cork go on sale Thursday July 22 at 9.00am.

