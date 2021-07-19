Outgoing ASTI President ready for new challenge in Cork city secondary school

OUTGOING ASTI President Ann Piggott will embark on a new challenge in September when she takes up a teaching position in Cork secondary school Coláiste Éamann Rís.

The Cork native who has been teaching in Kenmare since 1988 had a tour around the Cork school today with school principal Aaron Wolfe.

Ms Piggott is looking forward to beginning her new role in the Cork city secondary school. “It is a great school. It is a great honour and privilege to be given the opportunity to work here. With an extended school building to look forward to, the future looks very promising,” she said.

Ms Piggott who will be teaching maths, photography and film-making said the ‘vibrant’ and ‘caring’ atmosphere which prevails in the school particularly impressed her. “Aaron the school principal is great. There is a great rapport between the school management and the teachers and between the students and the teachers. I am really looking forward to working in this vibrant progressive and caring atmosphere.

Outgoing ASTI President Ann Piggott who is taking up a position at Cork secondary school Coláiste Éamann Rís is welcomed by principal Aaron Wolfe. Picture Dan Linehan

“It will be great to work in a school which is full of respect for teachers. There is great choice and variety for students. I am looking forward to meeting the students, their parents and everyone in the locality. I am really looking forward to this job.”

The outgoing ASTI President whose role is ending this summer said her tenure was ‘busy’. “It was a very busy year as president. We protected the teachers very well under the circumstances.”

School principal Aaron Wolfe said Ann will bring a ‘lot’ to the Cork city secondary school. “It was great to welcome Ann in and give her a tour of the facilities. Her appointment shows the progressive nature of the school. She is a top calibre appointment. She will bring a lot to the school. We will run a new course for Transition Year students in photography and film-making. She will run that.”

Mr Wolfe said the co-educational secondary school has doubled its school population in the last five years. “We will have 140 first-year students coming in at the start of the new school year. That is a huge vote of confidence from parents. We have doubled our school population since 2016. It is a real revival of a Cork institution which is fantastic.”

The school principal said the future is very bright for Coláiste Éamann Rís.

“We hope to start work on the extension next June. The extension will double the square footage of the building. It will be completed by August 2023. The future is very bright.”