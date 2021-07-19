Family appeals for information about missing dog

THE owners of a rare dog who fled from his home in the early hours of yesterday are pleading for help in finding him.

Bentley is an 18-month-old Rhodesian Ridgeback, who was last seen near his home two miles on the Cork side from Macroom town, in the early hours of yesterday morning. It is believed he fled in terror after hearing fireworks.

His owner, Olivia O’Leary-Lucey, said Bentley was seen at around 12.30am on the N22 Cork-Macroom road.

She and her family are desperate to locate Bentley because they believe he will suffer greatly in the current heatwave and he is a beloved family pet.

She said: “He is a large version of Scooby Doo. He looks like Scooby Doo and acts like Scooby Doo.” She added: “He is a large dog capable of travelling at great speed. He is very agile and can cover significant ground. He is a family pet who shows no aggression.” She said he is not used to traffic.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Olivia on 086 3855309 or Macroom gardaí on (026) 20590.