High forest fire risk warning issued as warm weather set to continue

Cork County Fire Service is warning people to be aware of the high forest fire risk arising from the current dry weather patterns and high temperatures.

The fire service took to Twitter, sharing the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine’s condition orange warning which is in effect until Friday, July 23.

The high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

The Department cautioned that higher visitor activity levels at recreational sites can be expected in line with fine weather conditions and summer holiday usage patterns and that members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites should adhere to regulations introduced to limit the spread of Covid-19.

It also warned that vehicles should never be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads.