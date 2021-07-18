Gardaí warn of illegal parking at Cork beaches as warm weather set to continue

Gardaí in Cork have said that there has been a small decrease in the number of complaints received in relation to illegal parking at Cork beaches.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo that there haven’t been as many complaints made today as there were on Saturday but that it was “still busy enough”.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said: “An Garda Síochána reminds and encourages the public to social distance and follow public health guidelines when attending these locations.

“The good weather can lead to dangerous illegal parking at these locations. An Garda Síochána wants people to enjoy the weather but do so safely.

Parking illegally can lead to unnecessary risk and dangers such as pedestrians being forced to walk along dangerous roads. It can also prevent emergency services from gaining access to these amenities at seaside locations which could lead to the loss of life.

Gardaí are encouraging the public to plan their journeys and to think safety first when parking a vehicle.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann have issued a high-temperature advisory starting today at 12 pm which will continue until Friday, July 23 with unusually high temperatures.

The weather advisory warns of daytime temperatures into the high twenties and humid nights with temperatures staying in the mid to high teens.

The advisory comes after Met Éireann reported the hottest day of the year yesterday with temperatures of 29.5 degrees reported in Co Galway.

Lifeguards on duty at a packed Fountainstown beach in Co. Cork as sunseekers enjoy the sunny hot weather. Picture: Eddie O'Hare.

Very warm today with long spells of sunshine. There is a small chance of an isolated heavy shower breaking out in the late afternoon or evening.

Maximum temperatures of 23 to 28 degrees are forecast for today, while the remainder of the week is set to bring very warm weather with temperature highs of 29 degrees.