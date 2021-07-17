Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 08:00

Covid cases in Cork have doubled in the last two weeks

299 cases were recorded in the last seven days.

Breda Graham

The number of confirmed cases in Cork has almost doubled in the last 14-day period.

The number of cases recorded in Cork from July 1 to July 14 was 425, 299 of which were recorded in the last seven days, according to the latest available data.

The seven-day incidence was 55.1 and the 14-day incidence rate was 78.3.

The five-day moving average of confirmed cases from July 10 to July 14 was 48.

The number of cases recorded in Cork from June 24 to July 7 was 227 and the incidence rate was 41.8.

The five-day moving average of confirmed cases from July 3 to July 7 was 19.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Cork hospitals remains low with new figures obtained under the HSE’s Covid-19 Daily Operations Update Acute Hospitals showcasing the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 across the country.

As of 8pm on Wednesday, July 14, there were a total of 70 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals, of which four were in Cork University Hospital (CUH) and one was in the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

There is one suspected case of Covid-19 at CUH and one suspected case at MUH.

There were no cases of Covid-19 recorded in ICUs in Cork.

Of the 33 adult public ICU beds in the country, there were a total of six ICU beds available at CUH and of the 145 available general beds countrywide, one was available at CUH and MUH respectively.

