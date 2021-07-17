Covid cases in Cork have doubled in the last two weeks

The number of confirmed cases in Cork has almost doubled in the last 14-day period.

The number of cases recorded in Cork from July 1 to July 14 was 425, 299 of which were recorded in the last seven days, according to the latest available data.

The seven-day incidence was 55.1 and the 14-day incidence rate was 78.3.

The five-day moving average of confirmed cases from July 10 to July 14 was 48.

The number of cases recorded in Cork from June 24 to July 7 was 227 and the incidence rate was 41.8.

The five-day moving average of confirmed cases from July 3 to July 7 was 19.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Cork hospitals remains low with new figures obtained under the HSE’s Covid-19 Daily Operations Update Acute Hospitals showcasing the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 across the country.

We are seeing very rapid increases in incidence in 16-18, 19-24 and 25-34 year olds. The rise in those aged 16-18 years is exceptional. Please do everything you can to stay safe, and to encourage and support those around you to stay safe too. pic.twitter.com/drofQphJVn — Professor Philip Nolan (@President_MU) July 16, 2021

As of 8pm on Wednesday, July 14, there were a total of 70 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals, of which four were in Cork University Hospital (CUH) and one was in the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

There is one suspected case of Covid-19 at CUH and one suspected case at MUH.

There were no cases of Covid-19 recorded in ICUs in Cork.

Of the 33 adult public ICU beds in the country, there were a total of six ICU beds available at CUH and of the 145 available general beds countrywide, one was available at CUH and MUH respectively.