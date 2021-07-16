New data shows which areas of Cork have highest number of cases of Covid-19

Cork City South-West Local Electoral Area (LEA) has recorded more cases of Covid-19 cases than any other LEA in Cork over the last 14 days.

The figures available from the Covid-19 Data Hub showcase information at an LEA level across Ireland over a 14-day period up to Monday, July 12.

Cork City South-West LEA, which has a population of 47,049 people, recorded the highest number of cases at 47 and a 14-day incidence rate of 99.9 per 100k of the population.

Skibbereen LEA recorded the second-highest number of cases at 44 and a 14-day incidence rate of 145.3.

Cork City South-East LEA recorded 34 cases and an incidence rate of 79.5 per 100k of the population.

Cork City North-East LEA has a current 14-day incidence rate of 75.9 per 100k of the population and a total of 32 cases.

Both Carrigaline LEA and Macroom LEA recorded 24 cases of Covid-19.

Carrigaline LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 68.3 per 100k of the population and Macroom LEA has a 14-day incidence rate of 65.1.

Bantry LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 98.1 and 22 cases and Cobh LEA-6 recorded 20 cases of Covid-19 and a 14-day incidence rate of 58.6.

Both Mallow LEA and Cork City North-West LEA recorded 16 cases. Mallow LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 54.9 and Cork City North-West LEA recorded an incidence rate of 39.8.

Midleton LEA-7 recorded 15 cases and an incidence rate of 33 and Bandon-Kinsale LEA-6 recorded 12 cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 32.2.

Fermoy LEA recorded 10 cases and an incidence rate of 27.5, while Kanturk LEA recorded less than five cases and a 14-day incidence rate of fewer than five cases.