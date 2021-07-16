Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 12:40

New data shows which areas of Cork have highest number of cases of Covid-19

New data shows which areas of Cork have highest number of cases of Covid-19

The figures available from the Covid-19 Data Hub showcase information at an LEA level across Ireland over a 14-day period up to Monday, July 12. Picture: Getty Image.

Breda Graham

Cork City South-West Local Electoral Area (LEA) has recorded more cases of Covid-19 cases than any other LEA in Cork over the last 14 days.

The figures available from the Covid-19 Data Hub showcase information at an LEA level across Ireland over a 14-day period up to Monday, July 12.

Cork City South-West LEA, which has a population of 47,049 people, recorded the highest number of cases at 47 and a 14-day incidence rate of 99.9 per 100k of the population.

Skibbereen LEA recorded the second-highest number of cases at 44 and a 14-day incidence rate of 145.3.

Cork City South-East LEA recorded 34 cases and an incidence rate of 79.5 per 100k of the population.

Cork City North-East LEA has a current 14-day incidence rate of 75.9 per 100k of the population and a total of 32 cases.

Both Carrigaline LEA and Macroom LEA recorded 24 cases of Covid-19.

Carrigaline LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 68.3 per 100k of the population and Macroom LEA has a 14-day incidence rate of 65.1.

Bantry LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 98.1 and 22 cases and Cobh LEA-6 recorded 20 cases of Covid-19 and a 14-day incidence rate of 58.6.

Both Mallow LEA and Cork City North-West LEA recorded 16 cases. Mallow LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 54.9 and Cork City North-West LEA recorded an incidence rate of 39.8.

Midleton LEA-7 recorded 15 cases and an incidence rate of 33 and Bandon-Kinsale LEA-6 recorded 12 cases and a 14-day incidence rate of 32.2.

Fermoy LEA recorded 10 cases and an incidence rate of 27.5, while Kanturk LEA recorded less than five cases and a 14-day incidence rate of fewer than five cases.

Read More

Cork Airport to receive €1.4m to help compensate for impact of Covid on business

More in this section

Cork-based company launches first of its kind home fertility test Cork-based company launches first of its kind home fertility test
Covid-19 latest: 994 new cases prompts Dr Holohan to call for unvaccinated people to avoid 'high-risk' indoor settings Covid-19 latest: 994 new cases prompts Dr Holohan to call for unvaccinated people to avoid 'high-risk' indoor settings
Man who lifted woman's skirt as she walked in Cork city is jailed  Man who lifted woman's skirt as she walked in Cork city is jailed 
Cork Airport to receive €1.4m to help compensate for impact of Covid on business

Cork Airport to receive €1.4m to help compensate for impact of Covid on business

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more