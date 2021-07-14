Cork GP practice 'overrun' with calls from confused patients seeking Covid vaccination certs for 'pints, burgers and holidays'

A Cork GP has expressed concern about the confusion that remains in relation to the issuing of Covid-19 certificates.

Dr Nick Flynn of MyCorkGP.ie said that his practice has been “overrun with phone calls” about the issuing of a certificate to those who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19.

More than 1.8 million certificates will be delivered to people who are fully vaccinated by July 19, to allow them to avail of indoor hospitality and international travel.

People who have recovered from Covid-19 will also be allowed to use indoor hospitality, but it is unclear how they will be provided with certification to prove their immunity, having had the virus.

Speaking to The Echo, Dr Flynn said that GPs cannot issue the EU Digital Covid Certificate and that it is being issued centrally by Government.

“The proof of the pudding is that some of my patients who I have vaccinated have already received their certificates, some of my patients who were vaccinated in mass vaccination clinics have received their certificates and some of my patients who have been vaccinated by hospitals have received their certificates,” he said.

He said that following some confusion concerning the certificates that his practice was overrun with phone calls.

“We run a busy call system anyway but we were absolutely flooded with phone calls of people looking for letters for pints and burgers and holidays and ridiculous stuff considering we are flat to the mat providing medical care.

“We don’t mind if it’s agreed that this is our role, then that’s fine but it’s the lack of clarity on whose role it is, whose responsibility it is, and what’s the process that is frustrating for GPs and as it stands GPs have no official role in issuing digital certs.

“After we administer the vaccine we upload that information to the HSE database that they use so they have all the information. I presume it’s from that database that digital certs are being issued,” he said.

Dr Flynn said that “nobody thought about GP capacity” and that it has led to patients becoming frustrated and that those answering the phones in GP practices are bearing the brunt.

Minister Eamon Ryan said that a working group will set out the details of the Covid-19 certificates in the coming days.

Asked if people would be able to obtain certs from their GPs, he said: "Those details are going to come out of the working group later on today and in the coming days. I'll let them work out the actual arrangements."

He said that he believes it appropriate to “give ourselves a number of days to work through the final details, including GPs and others” after the legislation was passed by Government on Monday.