Covid certs: Documentation from GPs would be 'useless'

Vivienne Clarke

Donegal GP Denis McCauley has said that any documentation from GPs about people who have recovered by Covid would be “useless”.

There was a pathway involving public health and tracking and tracing systems that would provide that information, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

There needed to be “one unified source” for such documentation and GPs could not do that because they did not have access to case results since the malware attack on the HSE, he said.

Central source

If the Government was serious about such a system then it needed to be practical with a central source providing the information.

In the very rare circumstances where a person could not be vaccinated, which would be very unique, he said, a GP would never issue any sort of document without first consulting with public health. “Issuing a letter like that would be meaningless.”

Dr McCauley said that from a public health perspective a person in that situation should not be going into a public place.

While he was “nervous” about the opening of indoor dining, he understood the reasoning for doing so, but warned that any plan needed to be “practical and applicable”.

Ireland’s vaccination programme was doing very well because the public had “bought into it”. The country now wanted to go onto the next stage and to do so was important psychologically, but it needed to be done in a cautious way, he said.

Dr McCauley said concerns about unvaccinated staff and under-18s were “a red herring” he said and were not “a big factor” as such staff would be masked.