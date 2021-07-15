'An incredible ambassador for Cork': Soccer sensation Denise O’Sullivan honoured with painting

A Cork sports star who has enjoyed success at home and abroad has been honoured with an outdoor painting in the city centre.

The painting, done on an electrical box on Patrick's Quay near Mary Elmes Bridge, is a portrait of soccer sensation Denise O’Sullivan.

The piece is the brainchild of CEO of sports media company SportsMatters, Jerry Coughlan and created by local artist Alan Hurley.

“Myself on behalf of SportsMatters teamed up with the incredible Cork artist Alan Hurley to get an incredible piece done for Denise in the heart of Cork city,” Mr Coughlan told The Echo.

Alan Hurley at work on the electrical box painting of Denise O'Sullivan. Picture credit: SportsMatters

“Denise hails from Knocknaheeny on the northside of Cork City.

“At just 27 years old Denise has already earned 84 Senior Irish International Caps and she's achieved huge success in America winning an incredible back to back National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Championships and three NWSL Shields with her club NC Courage which is the highest honour in American Football.

“She was also voted ‘Most Valuable Player’ (MVP) in the NWSL.

“She's an incredible ambassador for Cork and Ireland and she's achieved so many incredible things already throughout her glorious career.”

Mr Coughlan, who has known the soccer star for 20 years, said Denise is a testament to what can be achieved through hard work and dedication.

“Denise goes about her business so quietly. She’s the ultimate professional.

“She proves that if you work hard you can achieve anything.

“I’d say there will be a book in the years to come written about her.

“She really has done it all and she’s only 27. I think the best is yet to come.”

Mr Coughlan said the painting is about giving Denise “the recognition she deserves”.

He said the feedback from the piece has been incredible.

“So many people have said it’s about time someone did something for Denise.

“There’s a painting of Roy Keane up the road – so you have the King of football and the Queen of football along the same stretch!”