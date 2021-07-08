Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 21:17

Joy in Cobh as landmark sculpture is restored to former glory following theft incident

Joy in Cobh as landmark sculpture is restored to former glory following theft incident

The wildlife sculpture, located at Velvets House Cross Roundabout and created by artist Emma Jane Rushworth. Picture: Cobh Tidy Towns Facebook.

Amy Nolan

A landmark sculpture in Cobh, part of which was stolen last summer, has been restored to its former glory thanks to the generosity of local people. 

The wildlife sculpture, located at Velvets House Cross Roundabout and created by artist Emma Jane Rushworth, had one of the herons stolen from the fixture in July last year. 

The original art installation was funded and planned by Cobh Tidy Towns. 

However, funding from a local family as well as from Cobh Connect, a coach service linking Cobh and Cork city, has facilitated repair works to the sculpture. 

"Today our beautiful Cuskinny inspired wildlife scene was reinstated to its original glory with some new additions to complete it," Cobh Tidy Towns announced in a statement on social media.

"Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of a local family who loved the wire art scene and a contribution from Cobh Connect we were able to commission a new heron and some additional foliage at the bottom. 

"We really appreciate the support."
The voluntary group added that the repair work to the sculpture was nearly compromised by a fire at Ms Rushworth's studio, where the replacement heron was being made. 

"This whole story is not without its own drama as unfortunately our artist Emma Jane Rushworth had a studio fire earlier this year but our heron rose like a phoenix from the ashes and takes pride of place now at Velvets Cross. 

"We completed the lagoon look with a coat of Naval Night Grey Fleetwood paint. 

"We’re sure this will continue to bring much joy to all who pass it every day. 

"Thanks to Emma and husband Paul who joined us on their honeymoon to fit the scene today and our volunteers for fitting and painting at the roundabout.

Read More

Outrage at stolen sculpture in Cobh

More in this section

Cork primary school wins Class of the Year award in the annual Junior Entrepreneur Programme Cork primary school wins Class of the Year award in the annual Junior Entrepreneur Programme
Joshua Allen's sentencing for drug possession charge adjourned Joshua Allen's sentencing for drug possession charge adjourned
Pop-up Covid-19 test centre to open at Cork site on Saturday Pop-up Covid-19 test centre to open at Cork site on Saturday
cork artscobh
Alcohol Drinking - Stock

Pubs in Cork voice frustration as vaccine pass system looks like the 'only show in town'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more