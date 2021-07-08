Joy in Cobh as landmark sculpture is restored to former glory following theft incident

A landmark sculpture in Cobh, part of which was stolen last summer, has been restored to its former glory thanks to the generosity of local people.

The wildlife sculpture, located at Velvets House Cross Roundabout and created by artist Emma Jane Rushworth, had one of the herons stolen from the fixture in July last year.

The original art installation was funded and planned by Cobh Tidy Towns.

And we’re back 😍 Thanks to generosity of a wonderful local family & a donation from @CobhConnect we commissioned another heron to complete our Cuskinny inspired wire art Wildlife scene by @DesignsbyEmmaJR #community #wildlife #Cobh #loveCobh #tidytowns #wireart pic.twitter.com/fH1Ti3opWS — Cobh Tidy Towns🌻 (@CobhTidy) July 7, 2021

However, funding from a local family as well as from Cobh Connect, a coach service linking Cobh and Cork city, has facilitated repair works to the sculpture.

"Today our beautiful Cuskinny inspired wildlife scene was reinstated to its original glory with some new additions to complete it," Cobh Tidy Towns announced in a statement on social media.

"Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of a local family who loved the wire art scene and a contribution from Cobh Connect we were able to commission a new heron and some additional foliage at the bottom.

"We really appreciate the support."

The voluntary group added that the repair work to the sculpture was nearly compromised by a fire at Ms Rushworth's studio, where the replacement heron was being made.

"This whole story is not without its own drama as unfortunately our artist Emma Jane Rushworth had a studio fire earlier this year but our heron rose like a phoenix from the ashes and takes pride of place now at Velvets Cross.

"We completed the lagoon look with a coat of Naval Night Grey Fleetwood paint.

"We’re sure this will continue to bring much joy to all who pass it every day.

"Thanks to Emma and husband Paul who joined us on their honeymoon to fit the scene today and our volunteers for fitting and painting at the roundabout.