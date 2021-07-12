Fianna Fáil appoints two new local representatives in Cork city 

TWO new local area representatives have been appointed by Fianna Fáil for Cork city.

Both have previously run in elections for the party.

Sandra Murphy, who ran in last year’s general election for Cork North Central, has been appointed for the Bishopstown area, while former local election candidate David Boyle has been appointed to the Cork City South Central Electoral Area.

Mr Boyle previously served as an independent councillor on Cork County Council and ran for Fianna Fáil in the local elections in 2019.

He said: “I am honoured and delighted to have been added as an area representative for Fianna Fáil in the Cork City South Central Electoral Area. I am very much aware of the many challenges facing the people in the Cork City South Central electoral ward and I am looking forward to continuing my work in the community to bring about real and meaningful change for people living here. The regeneration of the Cork City centre is something that I feel very strongly about and will be a priority for me over the coming years. I am also passionate about community development and supporting and improving the lives of young people and those most vulnerable”.

He was chairman of a drug education and prevention programme for eight years which helped educate children on the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse. David is a long-standing member of Douglas Credit Union’s Board Oversight committee and has served at a national level as a member of the Credit Union’s National Supervisors Forum. He has been chairman of the Douglas Garda Forum and has set up a text alert scheme in the Douglas Area. David is currently a director of Togher Community Association.

Ms Murphy said: “I am extremely grateful to Fianna Fáil for appointing me as the area representative in Bishopstown. I am looking forward to working with the community here and delivering on key asks with representatives from the area. I have been assisting our Cork North Central TD Deputy Padraig O' Sullivan with his clinics in the Bishopstown community since he was elected in 2020 and I look forward to continuing to do so. I am also looking forward to working alongside my colleagues, Cllr. Fergal Dennehy and Lord Mayor Cllr. Colm Kelleher within this constituency.”

She has worked in the area of hospitality management for 20 years. She is currently Group Brand and Communications Manager for the Trigon hotel group. Sandra has a degree in law from UCC and is completing a Masters in Child and Family Law in UCC.