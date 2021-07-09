Family of former Lord Mayor of Cork 'heartbroken' following death of father

CORK City Councillor Tony Fitzgerald said his family are ‘heartbroken’ following the death of his father Tom Fitzgerald.

Mr Fitzgerald passed away in the early hours of Friday morning.

Cllr Fitzgerald said that his late father, who recently turned 90-years-old, lived his ‘life to the full’.

“We are very saddened at the loss of my dad. We were able to celebrate his 90th birthday recently. He lived life to the full. He worked hard all his life in Murphy’s Evergreen Bacon company on Evergreen Road. He was a hard worker who travelled up and down the west of Ireland when roads were very poor.”

Tom Fitzgerald celebrating his birthday last year.

Mr Fitzgerald who has previously served as the Lord Mayor of Cork said his late father encouraged both him and his siblings to get involved in community activities.

“He crossed over the bridge to marry my mother Maura who came from Fair Hill. They have been happily married for over 63 years. He always encouraged his children to get involved in community activities, he himself got involved in St Mary’s Senior Citizens Club. He was an active member of St Mary’s Bowls Club.”

Cllr Fitzgerald said his family are ‘heartbroken’ but they know the late Tom Fitzgerald is at ‘peace’ now.

“We are overwhelmed by the number of people who have contacted us. We have great memories of a fine man. We are heartbroken, but we know he is at peace now.”

Current Lord Mayor of Cork, Colm Kelleher expressed his condolences to the Fitzgerald family following the death of the late Tom Fitzgerald.

“As a colleague and as Lord Mayor, we offer our deepest condolences. It is very hard to lose a loved one. Our hearts and sympathies go out to Tony, his wife, and all the Fitzgerald family. May he rest in peace.”