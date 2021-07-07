'We have to do it for the children': Minister pledges to work to resolve issues at Cork halting site

Mr Burke visited the halting site on the northside of the city yesterday and said that there were “huge issues” there, but that there was great engagement with members of the community living there and work would be done to resolve the issues.
“It’s about time we absolutely resolve this issue because I know, as a father of two young children, no one wants to see anyone and children living in those types of horrific conditions,” he said.
“One thing I would say is we have to do it for the children, to resolve this, and I am fully committed to working with the council and working with the co-operation of the community on Spring Lane.”
Prior to yesterday’s visit, Mr Burke had met with the executive and key members of Cork City Council to discuss issues raised in relation to the site.