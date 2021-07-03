Cork security company installs alarm systems for older people in need after break-ins

An ADVOCATE for older people in Cork has commended a security systems company that has “given back to the community”.

Paddy O’Brien acknowledged the work of Hyland Security Systems, a company that he said has provided alarm systems free of charge to a number of people in need.

Speaking to The Echo, he said that the company recently helped a man in the city whose house was broken into.

The 70-year-old man woke at 1.30am to the sound of his dog barking before going downstairs to find two men attempting to enter the kitchen window.

“The window was damaged, but they failed to enter,” said Mr O’Brien.

“He feared for his life and said that it was an experience he never wants to happen again.

“The following morning he was trembling with fear, and said that he would hear of break-ins but never thought it would happen.”

After contacting Hyland Security Systems, a modern alarm system was installed and Mr O’Brien said that the man can sleep peacefully now that he feels safe.

“The sad thing about it is, people talk about people being broken into in remote parts and rural parts of the country — this man is living inside in an estate, houses at both sides of him and across the way,” said Mr O’Brien.

“I want to pay tribute to Hyland Security Systems, who have been exceptionally generous to me over the last five years.”

Mr O’Brien first made contact with the local company five years ago after being on The Neil Prendeville Show on Red FM to highlight a break-in that had occurred at the time.

He said they subsequently contacted him and have since fitted “numerous new alarm systems free of charge to people who cannot afford them and who are in a needy situation”.