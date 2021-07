PARTNERS of pregnant women are now permitted to attend early pregnancy and dating scans at the Early Pregnancy Clinic in Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH).

The changes to restrictions on partners attending these appointments came into effect on Monday.

Clarity from CUMH on what restrictions are currently in place was provided to Cork City councillor Damian Boylan who said he wrote to the hospital after receiving “a number of distressing emails” from expectant parents.

In a letter to the Fine Gael councillor, seen by The Echo, the hospital said that while the rates of Covid-19 are decreasing nationally and locally CUMH must “continue to minimise footfall to the hospital to limit the risk of the virus spreading and to protect mothers, babies and staff”.

Since March 29, partners of pregnant people have been able attend for the anatomy scan.

The birthing partner can attend as soon as the mother is in established labour, can stay for the birth and for “some time in the immediate post-birth period, either in the labour ward or the theatre recovery”.

When a baby is in the neonatal unit or neonatal intensive care unit one parent at a time can visit their baby.

Since May 20, partners of all inpatients have been able to attend for a scheduled two-hour visit daily.

The hospital said it is “constantly monitoring and reviewing the situation”, taking on board the feedback from patients and their partners.

“We remain hopeful that we will be able to continue to extend our partner arrangements but we are mindful that if the national incident rate of Covid-19 increases we may have to review our arrangements,” CUMH stated.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Boylan welcomed the easing of some restrictions at the hospital.

“While not allowing total access, it seems to clarify the position of the CUMH.

“I’m delighted that partners can now attend for scans as I know this was a particular issue,” he said.