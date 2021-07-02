Large jellyfish infestations spotted along the Cork coastline

Jellyfish infestations are being reported along the Cork coastline with hundreds of the wobbly wonders appearing at popular swimming spots like Myrtleville, Sandycove and thousands filmed in Cobh along Kennedy Pier.

The entire pier head and pontoon were shown to be swamped with thousands of Jellyfish.

Thousands of jellyfish spotted in Cobh, Co Cork. Picture: TheBeanieBox76/Instagram

The jelly invasion in Cobh was filmed by The Beanie Box owner Cindi Bonny who shared footage of the jiggly beasts.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Cindi explained she was visiting her sister and spotted the jellyfish on the boat to Spike Island.

The spectators said they were “shocked and amazed” at the “thousands” of jellyfish in the water.

Ms Bonny, who has a horsebox coffee café in Ringaskiddy, said she has noticed a rise of jellyfish in Cork waters this summer.

Cindi Bonny has noticed an increase of jellyfish around Cork waters. Picture: TheBeanieBox76/Instagram

“In general I have noticed an increase of jellyfish in the area for sure as my daughter would be in the water most of the time.

“I'd say the unusually high temperatures we’re getting at the moment - when we get it - and the water temperature rising, that’s bringing them all to the area,”

she said.

A little research has led the coffee cafe owner to the conclusion that the sea creatures were moon jellyfish which were common and relatively harmless species of jellyfish.

Separately there have been reports of high numbers of jellyfish at popular swim spots such as Sandycove Island in Kinsale and Myrtleville near Crosshaven and Garretstown beach.