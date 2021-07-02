Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 19:56

Large jellyfish infestations spotted along the Cork coastline

Large jellyfish infestations spotted along the Cork coastline

Ms Bonny reckons they are moon jellyfish that commonly wash up in Irish waters at summer time. Picture: TheBeanieBox76/Instagram

Roisin Burke

Jellyfish infestations are being reported along the Cork coastline with hundreds of the wobbly wonders appearing at popular swimming spots like Myrtleville, Sandycove and thousands filmed in Cobh along Kennedy Pier.

The entire pier head and pontoon were shown to be swamped with thousands of Jellyfish.

Thousands of jellyfish spotted in Cobh, Co Cork. Picture: TheBeanieBox76/Instagram
Thousands of jellyfish spotted in Cobh, Co Cork. Picture: TheBeanieBox76/Instagram

The jelly invasion in Cobh was filmed by The Beanie Box owner Cindi Bonny who shared footage of the jiggly beasts.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Cindi explained she was visiting her sister and spotted the jellyfish on the boat to Spike Island.

The spectators said they were “shocked and amazed” at the “thousands” of jellyfish in the water.

Ms Bonny, who has a horsebox coffee café in Ringaskiddy, said she has noticed a rise of jellyfish in Cork waters this summer.

Cindi Bonny has noticed an increase of jellyfish around Cork waters. Picture: TheBeanieBox76/Instagram
Cindi Bonny has noticed an increase of jellyfish around Cork waters. Picture: TheBeanieBox76/Instagram

“In general I have noticed an increase of jellyfish in the area for sure as my daughter would be in the water most of the time.

“I'd say the unusually high temperatures we’re getting at the moment - when we get it - and the water temperature rising, that’s bringing them all to the area,”

she said.

A little research has led the coffee cafe owner to the conclusion that the sea creatures were moon jellyfish which were common and relatively harmless species of jellyfish.

Separately there have been reports of high numbers of jellyfish at popular swim spots such as Sandycove Island in Kinsale and Myrtleville near Crosshaven and Garretstown beach.

More in this section

Watch: Dust devil captured on camera in Cork Watch: Dust devil captured on camera in Cork
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Cork man confessed to supplying cannabis to 15 to 20 people in locality on a weekly basis 
Getaway driver for gang that terrorised man and stole €50,000 to be freed from prison to fly home to Lithuania Getaway driver for gang that terrorised man and stole €50,000 to be freed from prison to fly home to Lithuania
corkcork beaches
Cork Traffic: Delays reported on busy Cork road this evening

Cork Traffic: Delays reported on busy Cork road this evening

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more