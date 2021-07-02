Cork man tipped for success following creation of clothing line for wheelchair users 

A CORK man who was left paralysed from the chest down after a 25ft fall is being tipped for entrepreneurial success after creating his own fashion line for wheelchair users.

Nathan Kirwan from Currabinny suffered life-changing injuries eight years ago on the way home from a night out with friends.

Despite the intense heartbreak of adapting to a new way of life, Nathan has used his experiences to create a viable business.

His new fashion line CHARIOT provides clothes with key features to suit wheelchair users.

It also includes clothing aimed at those without disabilities.

A family endeavour

The businessman is working alongside his sister Aisling to make the designs as widely available as possible.

They are currently launching their new summer range which was inspired by the theme of an outdoor summer and features artwork designed in Cork.

As well as ‘The Summer of Fun’ collection, CHARIOT has a unique range of wheelchair clothing.

“There are huge challenges and adjustments to a new life in a wheelchair and one such challenge is clothing,” Nathan said. “The clothes I once wore just did not fit right or were difficult to get on.

Nathan hopes to use the company to create a body-positive image.

“From frustration, I developed trousers for wheelchair users that are designed around a sitting position with a few subtle unique features that make these trousers more comfortable and practical.”

The marine engineer at the National Maritime College of Ireland said he wanted to make the brand as inclusive as possible.

“CHARIOT is about inclusivity. We want to promote the work hard play hard mentality whether you sit or stand,” he said.

The clothing line which includes sweatshirts, t-shirts, sunglasses, hats and hoodies contains organic and regenerated cotton, recycled polyester and bamboo sourced from local suppliers.

“We’re very mindful of the impact that fast fashion has on our planet. We source quality clothing that lasts longer and is made from sustainable materials which are gentler on the environment.”

It’s difficult to get clothes designed around sitting so, with these designs, key features like pockets are positioned lower. There are no back pockets and the waist is positioned higher at the back.

Creating a body-positive image

His hope is to use the company to create a body-positive image.

“The idea to call it CHARIOT came to me one day. I thought the image of a chariot being pulled by a horse reinforced the idea of positive body image in a not-so-subtle sort of way.”

Nathan came up with the idea while studying for a business degree.

“It had been on my mind for a few years. I had a cupboard full of trousers I want to wear but they were not functional and turned out to be a complete waste of money. There was no choice out there and the one brand geared towards people with disabilities was quite expensive. I absolutely hate shopping so I never thought I’d enter the fashion business. It was really a needs must situation.”

He said that the visual changes added for wheelchair users are very subtle.

“Nobody will notice the difference in the outfits except the person wearing them. How to dress and the way clothes fit can make a real difference.”

Nathan said he enjoyed the process immensely.

“Everyone I’ve been chatting to has been very positive. In a few year’s time, I’d love to establish the business globally.

“I’ve learned so much so far and have met some lovely people along the way.”

To find out more about Nathan's fashion line visit https://chariotclothing.com/