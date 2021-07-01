'New chapter' for Cork’s Crawford Art Gallery as 'major milestone' is reached

Cork's beloved Crawford Art Gallery completed its transfer from the auspices of Cork Education and Training Board (Cork ETB) to the Office of Public Works (OPW) this morning, heralding the start of a “new chapter” for the institution.

The completion of the transfer has been described as “a major milestone” for the Gallery in terms of their capital programme planning.

Chairperson of Crawford Art Gallery Rose McHugh welcomed the completion of the transfer as it supports Crawford Art Gallery in progressing its capital works and projects.

She also acknowledged the extraordinary work of the Cork ETB, in particular Suzanne Mullins, Director of Organisation Support and Development, who led out on this process.

“Crawford Art Gallery acknowledges the great relationship it has had with Cork ETB and we also acknowledge that the city and State owes them a depth of gratitude for holding the building in trust and supporting the Gallery throughout the years.

“Crawford is now excited about the next phase of its development as a National Cultural Institution embarking on major capital renewal works and in its collaborative relationship with the OPW,” she said.

Ms Mullins, who oversaw the transfer of the Crawford Gallery building to the OPW, said it has been an "honour" for Cork ETB to be involved with Crawford Art Gallery for such a significant period of time.

"Cork Education and Training Board is very proud of its association with the Crawford Art Gallery and while it is always sad to lose a piece of family, it is the right step for the growth of the Crawford as it embarks on a new chapter of its development as a National Cultural Institution," she added.

Crawford Art Gallery is now about to embark on a €28 million refurbishment and renewal project.

A larger space to store collections, a pronounced and new entrance to have a more high profile impact on the square on Emmet Place and opening up many more rooms to the public than are currently is just part of what’s envisaged for the Crawford.

The redevelopment will form part of the Project Ireland 2040 plan.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said she was delighted to sign the legislation today to give effect to what will be “a new chapter in the world of art and culture for Cork”.

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan said today marks a “significant day” for both the Crawford Gallery and the OPW.

The Minister thanked the Cork ETB for their “major involvement” with the Crawford Gallery over the years and said he looked forward to the “vibrant new chapter”.