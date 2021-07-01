Cork City Council investigate foul stench along popular walkway

Cork City Council is investigating a foul stench emanating from the canals along Centre Park Road.

In response to a query submitted by The Echo, the local authority said they were aware of the issue and taking steps to eliminate the strong odour, however had not identified a source at this time.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said while the open drainage canals along Centre Park Road were "under the ownership and control of the private landowners through whose lands they flow."

The Council said they have undertaken maintenance on the open channel and culverted sections of the drainage on the south side of Centre Park Road in recent years, but said these works were carried out on a discretionary basis, “to abate the nuisance of regularly occurring pluvial flooding,” in the area.

Centre Park Road, which connects the city centre with the Marina amenity area, has become extremely popular in recent times, thanks to the growing popularity of coffee strolls and the development of the Marina Market which sells coffee, cakes and a wide range of meals less than 500m from the problem area.

While the issue is being investigated by Cork City Council outdoor crews and engineering staff, no pollution source has yet been identified.

A spokesperson said: “Cork City Council regrets the nuisance caused by this issue, and we are taking all reasonable steps to identify and resolve the issue.”

The Local Authority said they have engaged a drainage contractor to undertake cleaning works to the open drainage channels and culverts on both the south side and north side of Centre Park Road and as part of these cleaning works, investigations will be carried out to identify the source of any pollution.

This work is scheduled to commence in one to two weeks.