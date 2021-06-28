Cork plant sees 'reduction of 145 million litres' in water consumption

ABP Bandon’s water conservation strategy has reduced water consumption at the plant by enough to supply every second house in the town with fresh water for a year.

ABP Bandon environmental officer Simon Callanan said that over the last 12 years, ABP Bandon has seen an overall reduction of 145 million litres in its water consumption, a volume of water that he said would provide enough water to supply almost half of the households in Bandon town for a year.

Mr Callanan said ABP is committed to sustainable water management through continually reducing resource consumption by finding ways to reduce water usage, while also ensuring the correct treatment of both process water and wastewater

Water is critical to the meat industry. Its supply, use and subsequent treatment are important throughout the supply chain and into our processing facilities.

“One important way to ensure sustainable production methods and ways of working across our business is through responsible water management. We’re always looking to reduce the water we use and reuse wherever possible,” he said.

ABP Bandon has begun the process to certify their site to the Alliance for Water Stewardship standard.

"Adopting this water stewardship approach will aid ABP Bandon in the use of water that is socially equitable, environmentally sustainable and economically beneficial,” Mr Callanan said.

He said they are committed to managing water consumption and management through a stakeholder-inclusive process.

We now fully understand our water use, catchment context and shared risk in terms of water governance, water balance, water quality, and important water-related areas.

“We will engage in meaningful individual and collective actions that benefit people and nature within our catchment area,” he added.