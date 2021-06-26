Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 10:56

Funding approved for improvements to Ballycotton pier

Cracks are visible on the seawall, beside the raised walkway section on Ballycotton Pier, Co Cork on Thursday 11th February 2021. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Roisin Burke

WORKS on Ballycotton pier are among seven projects across the county to be approved for funding by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Ballycotton pier is to undergo a number of improvements, including the installation of new aids for navigation to the harbour entrance, fenders to protect the pier head, and protective nosing for the pier head.

Earlier this year, concern had been raised about the condition of the pier wall at Ballycotton, due to extensive cracks that had appeared in the surface of the structure.

At the time, county engineer Kevin Morey said that the cracks were not of significance.

“We don’t have any sense that there is an issue in the pier structure,” said Mr Morey.

“The week before the storms [last spring] there was a dive survey done to look at the pier structure and we don’t foresee any causes for concern there at this time.

“It has cracked quite a bit and we are looking at that to see what we can do to lengthen its life,” he added.

A total of €60,000 has been ring-fenced for the works, which are estimated to be carried out in the late summer or early autumn.

Dredging at Ballycotton harbour is also on the Cork County Council programme of works for 2019 to 2022.

The works are subject to funding availability but the county council has said it is aiming to have the works completed during the third quarter of 2022, subject to statutory approvals and funding.

Carrigaline considering motorhome site for staycations

