Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 15:16

Cork musicians hold silent protest as they seek a roadmap for a return to work

Cork musicians hold silent protest as they seek a roadmap for a return to work

Musicians from Cork and their supporters gathered for a "Silent protest" on Grand Parade on Wednesday, June 23 Pic: Larry Cummins.

John Bohane

“CORK without music is like a city without a soul,'' said a leading member of Cork Music Industry Stands Up who held a silent protest in Cork city yesterday afternoon.

The Cork musicians along with their counterparts nationwide are seeking a roadmap for when they can return to work and the resumption of live outdoor music.

Gary Baus is a member of Cork Music Industry Stands Up which is a branch of Irish Music Industry Stands Up. They were formed in May 2020 after the blanket ban on live music was introduced. 

Mr Baus wants the ban on live music to be re-evaluated. 

“We held a silent protest to demand that the government ask NPHET to re-evaluate the live music ban. From what we understand the blanket ban on live music within the hospitality sector was based on previous guidance from NPHET. We are in a different situation today in terms of the low infection rates and our high vaccination rates,” he said.

Mr Baus said the majority of musicians are ‘locked’ out of their industry. 

“We are the only industry that hasn’t been able to have a roadmap for when we can get back to work. 

"We have no plan and the government has completely thrown us under the bus.

“From July 5 the government is allowing certain live events but they are happening in a stadium or a large concert venue. We are arguing that the real cultural lifeblood of this country is live music within pubs. 

"At the very least we want live music to be allowed outdoors. We know we can do that safely. We just want to get back to playing live music. The majority of musicians are locked out of their industry,” he added.

Musicians from Cork and their supporters gathered for a "Silent protest" on Grand Parade on Wednesday, June 23 Pic: Larry Cummins.
Musicians from Cork and their supporters gathered for a "Silent protest" on Grand Parade on Wednesday, June 23 Pic: Larry Cummins.

The protest by the Cork musicians involved a march down South Mall, Merchants Quay, and Patrick Street before returning to the Grand Parade where speeches were made. 

Mr Baus said the protest was held ‘to raise awareness’ of their plight. 

“We just want to be treated like any other industry. They have all been given guidelines on how to safely open up. We are just standing up for ourselves. The experts are saying that if we play music it will cause people to raise their voices while moving closer to one another. We are professional musicians and we know how to play music at an appropriate volume.”

Musicians from Cork and their supporters gathered for a "Silent protest" on Grand Parade on Wednesday, June 23 Pic: Larry Cummins.
Musicians from Cork and their supporters gathered for a "Silent protest" on Grand Parade on Wednesday, June 23 Pic: Larry Cummins.

Mr Baus also said that musicians need to play live music for their own mental wellbeing. 

“We love playing. It is our passion. I think music is the greatest anti-depressant in the world. Cork without music is like a city without a soul. We need live music for our mental health.”

Read More

Throwback Thursday: Bon-ah nights have lit up Cork for centuries

More in this section

Breaking: Retired businessman David Barry jailed for sexually assaulting boy scouts in Cork Breaking: Retired businessman David Barry jailed for sexually assaulting boy scouts in Cork
Aldi opens new store in Douglas, company plans to recruit 120 people in Cork in 2021 Aldi opens new store in Douglas, company plans to recruit 120 people in Cork in 2021
Architect designing a commercial building Planning application lodged for extension to Cork city shopping centre
cork arts#music
€215m Cork road project on track

€215m Cork road project on track

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more