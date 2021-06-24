Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 15:10

Cork City Council launches new Orienteering artwork competition

Ciara O’Flynn, Conservation Officer at Cork City Council, Ceramic Artist Karina Killeen, James Nolan, Frank Nolans Butchers, and Sheelagh Broderick, Project Artist. Pic Darragh Kane

John Bohane

CORK City Council has announced the launch of phase two of their Heritage Orienteering Project.

The local authority has commissioned Abarta Heritage and artist Sheelagh Broderick to create a new orienteering route in South Parish.

Róisín Burke (Abarta) and Sheelagh describe the project as a collaborative effort to blend creativity with community engagement, supported by research, creating an authentic and innovative experience for participants.

Cork City Council conservation officer, Ciara O’Flynn, said: “We are delighted to launch phase two of the Cork City Heritage Orienteering Project, celebrating the value of the architectural conservation areas of South Parish and the Marsh.

“Following the success of the Shandon route, we want to continue to raise awareness of our architectural conservation areas and provide a fun way to explore the heritage of the city.”

The Shandon Heritage Orienteering Project was installed in 2020 and a permanent orienteering route was created through the streets, alleys, and parks to spotlight the buildings of this architectural conservation area.

Combining community, creativity, and exploration, a public art competition is being launched to find illustrations that will feature on the permanent orienteering checkpoints in South Parish.

Participants of all ages are encouraged to explore the South Parish and the Marsh area, to draw interesting architectural features and enter them into the competition.

Eight winning drawings will become permanent markers, installed along the new route.

Online entries will also be accepted from June 25 until August 6, 2021.

Funded through the Cork City Heritage Plan, the project is also supported by Cork City Council, the Heritage Council, and Creative Ireland.

