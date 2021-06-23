Fire crews deal with large bonfire in Cork city

Crews from Cork City Fire Service are currently at the scene of a large bonfire in the Bishopstown area.

The alarm was raised shortly before 10am this morning and one unit from Anglesea Street attended the scene on the Curraheen Road.

Crews from Anglesea St have extinguished large bonfire in Bishopstown



Thanks to the Cork City Council crew for assisting with machinery

Crew members returned to the station just after 10:30am.

However, two units from Anglesea Street later had to return to the scene.

In a Tweet, Cork City Fire Service confirmed that the bonfire has now been extinguished.

They thanked Cork City Council crews for assisting with machinery.

Crews dealt with several bonfires yesterday evening and overnight as the build up st John’s Eve continues.



This St Johns Eve we ask that you:



- respect our crews as they work

- adhere to current COVID19 advice

- stay safe and use caution

It comes as fire crews dealt with several bonfires yesterday evening and overnight in the lead up to Bonfire Night tonight.

Cork City Fire Service has appealed to the public to respect crews as they work, to adhere to current Covid-19 advice and to stay safe and use caution.