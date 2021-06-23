Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 12:06

Fire crews deal with large bonfire in Cork city

Crews from Anglesea Street dealing with a bonfire in the Bishopstown area. Picture credit: Cork City Fire Brigade.

Amy Nolan

Crews from Cork City Fire Service are currently at the scene of a large bonfire in the Bishopstown area. 

The alarm was raised shortly before 10am this morning and one unit from Anglesea Street attended the scene on the Curraheen Road. 

Crew members returned to the station just after 10:30am.

However, two units from Anglesea Street later had to return to the scene. 

In a Tweet, Cork City Fire Service confirmed that the bonfire has now been extinguished.

They thanked Cork City Council crews for assisting with machinery.

It comes as fire crews dealt with several bonfires yesterday evening and overnight in the lead up to Bonfire Night tonight. 

Cork City Fire Service has appealed to the public to respect crews as they work, to adhere to current Covid-19 advice and to stay safe and use caution.

