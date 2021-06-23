Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 12:09

New faster helicopter goes into service at Irish Community Air Ambulance

New faster helicopter goes into service at Irish Community Air Ambulance

Former patient Clodagh Lynch joined the crew of the Irish Community Air Ambulance as its new helicopter went into service. Pictured are, from left: Paul Traynor, Advanced Paramedic; Donagh Verling, Chief Pilot and James Ward, Advanced Paramedic. Pic: Brian Lougheed

John Bohane

The Irish Community Air Ambulance has taken delivery of a Leonardo 109S helicopter which is the fastest civilian helicopter in the world.

The new helicopter is ideally suited to the provision of a rural Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS).

The charity heli-med service has responded to almost 1,000 incidents from its base in Rathcoole, County Cork since it was established in July 2019.

Cardiac arrests account for the most incidents so far this year, followed by road traffic collisions and farming accidents.

The new aircraft, which will go into full service from Thursday, June 23, offers more speed, greater patient comfort and it has the capacity to take on more fuel increasing endurance and range.

Irish Community Air Ambulance Chief Executive Mícheál Sheridan says: 

“The small gains can have the greatest benefit to the patient’s comfort and outcomes. This new helicopter offers more speed but it also has additional room at the rear. 

"We can transport adult patients more comfortably and we also have space for an additional medic on board, if necessary.” 

Mr Sheridan added: 

“In recent weeks we’ve airlifted seriously ill patients to both CUH and the Mater during one shift. That highlights the speed and versatility of our service. 

"We’re also called upon to transport paediatric emergency cases to Temple Street Children’s Hospital. Our new helicopter has more space for the parents of children who may need to be transferred over long distances to Dublin and will be able to get them there that bit faster.”

 

The Irish Community Air Ambulance new helicopter. Pic: Brian Lougheed.
The Irish Community Air Ambulance new helicopter. Pic: Brian Lougheed.

20-year-old Clodagh Lynch from Bantry in Cork travelled in the previous helicopter. The UCC student suffered a sudden cardiac arrest outside her home on May 30 last year. Clodagh’s mother is a nurse and immediately began CPR. Her brother alerted the emergency services and the Irish Community Air Ambulance arrived in 13 minutes.

Clodagh says: 

“Once I was stabilised, I was airlifted to Cork University Hospital. I spent six weeks recovering before I was allowed home. I believe that only for the quick actions of the Air Ambulance crew supported by other emergency responders I wouldn’t be here today. 

"The Irish Community Air Ambulance is an invaluable service. I know they will continue to make a difference to the lives of people who find themselves in an emergency situation like I did.”

Read More

County Mayor joins virtual ceremony to mark 36th anniversary of Air India bombing

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Woman who admitted shoplifting for toys before Christmas and stealing clothes given suspended sentence 
County Mayor joins virtual ceremony to mark 36th anniversary of Air India bombing County Mayor joins virtual ceremony to mark 36th anniversary of Air India bombing
Missing Cork man found safe in New York  Missing Cork man found safe in New York 
community & volunteeringcork health
Medical face mask and smart phone in trouser back pocket. Concept for the new normal life after COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. C

Covid-19 latest: new figures show number of cases reported in Cork in last 14 days

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it” “I was told I wasn't smart enough for physio, but there are avenues into it”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more