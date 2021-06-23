Covid-19 latest: new figures show number of cases reported in Cork in last 14 days

New provisional figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show how many cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cork in the 14 days to June 21.

While health authorities had been publishing regular data on how many cases of Covid-19 were being reported nationally, as well as a breakdown of this information, this data was not published in recent weeks following the cyber attack on the HSE.

The HPSC recently resumed the publication of some Covid-19 data using figures uploaded to the Covid care tracker.

According to the latest report, 4,434 cases of Covid-19 were reported nationally from June 8 to midnight on June 21.

Cases were identified in people aged 0 up to 100.

The median age of cases was 25 years.

A total of 402 cases were reported in Cork and the five-day moving average of new cases is 17.

The national 14-day incidence of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population was 93.1.

The incidence in Cork was below this figure at 74.1 and was 14th highest nationally.

Limerick had the highest 14-day incidence of the virus per 100,000 people at 278.6 while it was lowest in Mayo at 23.

The HPSC has said that the data is provisional and subject to ongoing review, validation and update.