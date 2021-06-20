'There is no need for a motorway': Public meeting to take place on Cork-Limerick motorway

A public meeting will be held on Thursday at 8pm in the Whitechurch/Waterloo Community Centre to discuss the current situation with regards to the proposed Cork to Limerick motorway.

The N/M20 Cork-to-Limerick Road Improvement Scheme is a key element in Project Ireland 2040, the Government’s long-term strategy to make Ireland a better country. A number of road-and-rail options have been shortlisted to improve the connection between the two counties. The preferred option is due to be selected later this year.

The proposed Cork to Limerick motorway remains a contentious issue for residents living along the scheme’s route corridor.

Whitechurch Residents Association members have mobilised in opposition to the navy route, which they say could potentially rip communities apart. Their spokesperson, Dee Hosford said the meeting is to keep everyone up to date with current developments.

“We couldn’t previously hold public meetings, but the restrictions have eased now. According to the guidelines we can have 100 people at an outdoor gathering. Everyone will comply with the health guidelines.

It is important to keep residents up to date with developments as we haven’t had the opportunity to meet up due to the pandemic,” she said.

Ms Hosford said local politicians and representatives from other community groups affected by the proposed motorway will also be present on the night.

“Local politicians will be present on the night and they will speak. They want to see improvements to the road rather than a brand new motorway.

Ms Hosford said the views of the people in their community have not changed. They want the road to be ‘upgraded’. “There is no need for a motorway. We are of the opinion that there is a perfectly good road there that needs to be upgraded. The money also isn’t there for this project.”