Sinn Féin to move from party's main office in Cork city after more than three decades

CORK Sinn Féin has announced that it is to move from the party's main office on Barrack Street after 35 years.

Sinn Féin officials in Cork say that the significant growth of the party over the past decade requires a move to a modern space that is fit-for-purpose and that will accommodate its ever-expanding and changing organisational needs.

Opened by the late Martin McGuinness in 1986, the premises on Barrack Street is now up for sale with the process of identifying and assessing options for a new Cork headquarters already underway.

"These are very exciting times for Sinn Féin in Cork city," a party spokesperson said, speaking ahead of the move.

"The party has experienced phenomenal growth in the last number of years and this move is very much about the future.

"It is about improving organisationally, modernising and making even further improvements in how we engage with the people of Cork.

"It's also about ensuring that our incredible activists have fit-for-purpose facilities for organising and delivering dynamic campaigns and engagements.

"The Barrack Street office has served us well for over three decades, and through some very challenging years, but the time is right for the move.

The late Martin McGuinness opening the Sinn Féin office on Barrack Street in 1986.

"Our activists are incredibly ambitious about driving the party forward and this move is about responding to those ambitions."

The spokesperson said the move forms part of the party's "wider plan for further developing Sinn Féin in Cork".

"This is another step in the process of modernising our operations and marks a significant milestone in the growth of the party in the city," they added.

Last week the party announced a new Cork city councillor for the South West ward.

Eolan Ryng (36) replaces Henry Cremin who announced his retirement from frontline politics last month.

A primary teacher by profession, Mr Ryng is a resident of Church View, Station Road in Ballincollig, and a native of Bishopstown.

Speaking at his first council meeting on Monday, Mr Ryng said he is “extremely honoured” to have been selected by his party to represent the people of the South West Ward.