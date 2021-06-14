New gym opens its doors in Cork city

A new gym has opened its doors in Cork city.

Based in The Dean Cork, Power is part of a chain of luxury boutique fitness clubs.

Two other gyms in the chain have also come on stream in Ireland, based in The Mayson and The Dean in Dublin.

The openings come following years of extensive research and development by the Press Up Hospitality Group team and Power hopes to create 23 jobs over the next 12 months.

The club is composed of a state-of-the art gym floor, two industry-leading concept studios, a hydrotherapy relaxation pool, a steam room, a sauna and changing rooms.

World-class equipment throughout includes a custom-built athletic rig, complete with AstroTurf track and extensive functional equipment.

The cardio areas are fitted out with a range of innovative equipment from TechnoGym and Matrix.

In addition, members will also be able to avail of a robust lifting area complete with platforms, plates, bars and custom-designed dumbbells.

People can also take classes including Power Pedal and Power Climb, which are designed for all fitness levels and are unique to the chain.

In the thermal suite, there are Hydrotherapy Relaxation Pools, a mosaic-tiled steam room and a sauna.

Ben Leonard-Kane, Press Up’s Head of Health & Fitness, said: “We’re delighted to further strengthen our ties with Cork by bringing Power to Leeside.

"We’ve worked tirelessly over the past number of years to create what we believe to be one of the best fitness club experiences in the world.”

He continued: “Every aspect of Power is built to ensure that users have the most enjoyable experience whether they’re training for an Ironman, blowing off some steam or just looking to unwind.

"With lockdowns, it’s been a longer wait than anticipated but now we can’t wait to welcome and get to know our members.”

For more information visit PowerGym.ie