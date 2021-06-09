Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 12:45

Emergency services attend incident in Kinsale

Emergency services attend incident in Kinsale

Emergency services have attended an incident in Kinsale this morning. Picture: Niall Carson

Amy Nolan

Update: Emergency services have now left the scene and traffic in the area has returned to normal.

Earlier: Emergency services have attended an incident in Kinsale this morning. 

A woman was rescued after the car she was in went over the side of the pier.

The incident occurred at around 11am.

One unit from Kinsale Fire Station attended the scene. 

The crew returned to the station shortly after 12:20pm.

A Garda spokesperson said:

"Emergency services attended Kinsale pier at around 11am on June 9, 2021 where a car had driven over the side but did not enter the water.

"A woman has been removed to CUH with non-life threatening injuries."

More in this section

Baby girl dog death - Co Waterford 'She is going to be so missed': Family thank public for support as three-month-old to be laid to rest 
Number of PUP claimants falls to lowest since December; Cork second highest numbers on payment Number of PUP claimants falls to lowest since December; Cork second highest numbers on payment
Increase in flights from Cork Airport ahead of resumption of international travel Increase in flights from Cork Airport ahead of resumption of international travel
kinsale
Sinn Féin announces new Cork city councillor

Sinn Féin announces new Cork city councillor

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY