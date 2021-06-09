Emergency services attend incident in Kinsale

Update: Emergency services have now left the scene and traffic in the area has returned to normal.

Earlier: Emergency services have attended an incident in Kinsale this morning.

A woman was rescued after the car she was in went over the side of the pier.

The incident occurred at around 11am.

One unit from Kinsale Fire Station attended the scene.

The crew returned to the station shortly after 12:20pm.

A Garda spokesperson said:

"Emergency services attended Kinsale pier at around 11am on June 9, 2021 where a car had driven over the side but did not enter the water.

"A woman has been removed to CUH with non-life threatening injuries."