Cork beauty experts raise over €3k for Pieta House with online masterclass

CORK beauty experts who hosted online masterclasses in aid of Pieta House have raised over €3,000 for the charity.

Makeup artist Annette O’Brien joined forces with hair and skin experts in Cork last month to create a range of online tutorials with all proceeds going to Pieta House.

The online event, which coincided with this year’s Darkness Into Light, saw hundreds of tickets sold with all proceeds going to Pieta house.

Having raised €2,400 through a similar initiative last year, Ms O’Brien decided to “change it up” for 2021.

With the help of Audrey Cashman from UpStyle Junkie in Mallow and West Cork skin expert Sherna Malone, Ms O'Brien created a beauty masterclass covering all things makeup-up, hair and skin care.

The idea proved to be a huge success, raising over €3,000.

Based between Cork and Kerry, Annette O’Brien presented the cheque to Pieta House, combining the proceeds of both this year and last year’s event.

Speaking on the success, she said that the donations continued even after the Darkness Into Light event had finished.

“It went fantastically and the week that the tutorial went live, that was the Darkness Into Light walk so I had a lot of donations that came in that week and I thought that maybe that might have been the end of it but it kind of kept creeping up over the last few weeks.”

On the final day of the fundraiser on 31 May, she was still receiving donations.

“I woke up on the final day on 1 June going over €3,000 so I was absolutely delighted and it was amazing because I never thought I would raise more money than last year.

“I was thrilled,” she added.

Taking part in the Darkness Into Light walk herself this year, she said she met many donators who highlighted the importance of the charity, particularly after what has been a difficult year.

Speaking ahead of the fundraiser, Ms O’Brien noted the importance of the Pieta House charity.

“Personally, thank God, I have not lost anyone close to me, but I have had friends who have lost loved ones and I have seen the amount of work Pieta House does for the families after someone passes away and the counselling - the support that they give - and it’s just amazing.”

“When it affects some of your friends, it’s nice then to give something back to charity.”