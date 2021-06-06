More than 3 million Covid-19 vaccines administered in Ireland

More than three million vaccines have been administered in Ireland, latest figures show.

It means more than half of the adult population has had one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

It comes as those over the age of 40 are now able to register to have their vaccine.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly posted a video on Twitter thanking health care staff working in vaccine centres on the bank holiday weekend.

"Because of your incredible work we are hitting three million doses of vaccine administered," Mr Donnelly said.

"It's an amazing achievement and everybody involved deserves huge thanks, huge praise and huge recognition.

"We've had a huge response from everyone who is eligible for a vaccine so far.

"For everyone who isn't yet eligible, let me promise you, let me assure you that we are doing everything we can to make sure that you get an option for a vaccine as soon as possible.

"We are getting them out the doors as they come in and we will get to you as soon as possible."