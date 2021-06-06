A dozen people arrested in Cork City on Bank Holiday Saturday but majority 'enjoyed city in a positive way'

GARDAÍ arrested 12 people in the Cork city centre area on Saturday, primarily for public intoxication offences.

An Garda Síochána conducted patrols across the city last night as many enjoyed the Bank Holiday weekend and the good weather.

Gardaí reported that the “vast majority” of people were enjoying the outdoors responsibly.

While patrolling the Kennedy Quay area, Sergent Mick O’Connell even took a moment to thank a group of girls who were doing a clean-up of the area with a picture posted to Twitter.

In the post, gardaí reminded those enjoying the outdoors and the city to consider other, local residents and local businesses.

While the majority enjoyed their evening responsibly, with gardaí noting a “very good atmosphere” in the city, 12 people were arrested throughout the course of the evening.

The majority of arrests were in relation to public intoxication offences.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo:

”Gardaí on patrol in Cork City Centre throughout the evening of Saturday, 5th June, 2021, observed the vast majority of persons who were congregating socialising responsibly and enjoying the outdoor activity.”

No major public order incidents were reported and most people “socialised and enjoyed the amenity of Cork City Centre in a positive way with a very good atmosphere”, they said.

“12 people were arrested throughout the course of the evening in the city centre area, primarily for public intoxication offences.”

It comes after 19 people were arrested for public order offences in Dublin City Centre.

Between approximately 7 pm and 9 pm on Saturday night, Gardaí dispersed crowds from Stephen’s Green, Temple Bar and South William Street.

In total, 19 people were arrested for public order offences in Dublin City Centre, including two juveniles who were released and referred for Juvenile Diversion Programme.

Six persons received the Adult Caution, one person was released pending a summons for public order offences, while 10 people were charged with public order offences and will appear in court at a later date.

Throughout the course of the evening, members of An Garda Síochána came under attack from glass bottles at various locations, a number of criminal damage incidents occurred including a bin being set on fire on South William Street.

One person, who was not a member of a group partaking in any public disorder incidents, was assaulted and taken to hospital.

Two members of An Garda Síochána were injured and received treatment while one Garda Patrol Vehicle was damaged.