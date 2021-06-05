Antigen tests to be available at Circle K stores in Cork from today

ANTIGEN tests that provide results within 15 minutes are to be made available to purchase in all Circle K stores across Cork from today.

Circle K has announced that it will start selling Covid-19 antigen tests in all stores, excluding Circle K Express, from this weekend.

The antigen tests were first introduced in a limited number of stores on Friday and will now be rolled out to the remaining Circle K stores across the country from today.

Tests are priced at €8 for an individual test, though Circle K customers will be able to purchase two tests for €14 and three tests for €20.

Excluding Circle K Express, there are 14 Circle K stores across Cork city and county.

The antigen test product has been manufactured in Germany and is being supplied through the Irish pharmaceutical company, MyBio.

The tests are said to provide results within 15 minutes and are designed for the rapid qualitative determination of SARS-CoV-2 virus antigen.

Circle K claim that the antigen test has a 97.83% accuracy rate in detecting proteins of the virus.

The test is not intended as the sole basis to diagnose or exclude a Covid-19 case.

Gordon Lawlor, Managing Director, Circle K Ireland said: “As society continues to reopen and with strong progress on the vaccine rollout front, we feel there is a demand for access to antigen testing products to help further manage the risk associated with this virus.”

“We see the use of antigen tests as a complementary additional safety measure alongside the existing public health advice and Government guidance.

“It is really important that customers continue to abide by these measures and exercise good judgement when it comes to the usage of antigen tests.”