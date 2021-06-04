Images and sound go out across the world: Cork parishioners urged to be mindful of live streaming cameras

Those attending masses at the Church of the Ascension, Gurranabraher, have been asked not to linger around the sanctuary area of the church as it is being live-streamed to the world.

Live streaming of masses has become common in churches in Cork and further afield during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this week’s newsletter, Gurranabraher parishioners were reminded that with the installation of a camera to livestream masses, they are online when gathering before and after the service.

“We earnestly request parishioners not to linger around Sanctuary area as they are caught on camera and the image goes out across the world on the live-stream.

"It does not look well when people are congregating and talking just before and after Mass.

“Sound is also picked up so we ask that noise levels be reduced. We do request that you be loud and clear in the ‘responses’ at the Mass so that these ‘responses’ are heard on the livestream.”