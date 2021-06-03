Baltimore RNLI provide medical evacuation for woman on Sherkin Island

BALTIMORE RNLI was called out to provide a medical evacuation this afternoon for a woman visiting Sherkin Island.

The volunteer lifeboat crew, under Coxswain Aidan Bushe, launched their all-weather lifeboat at 4.46 pm on Thursday afternoon, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide a medical evacuation.

The medical evacuation was for a woman who was visiting the island.

The crew provided the medical evacuation from Sherkin Island off the coast of Baltimore, West Cork.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at Sherkin Island pier at 4.53 pm and transferred the casualty onboard the lifeboat.

One of the trained volunteer lifeboat crew members administered casualty care and the lifeboat departed Sherkin Island at 4.57 pm.

The lifeboat returned to the station in Baltimore arriving just after 5 pm and the casualty was handed over to the care of HSE Ambulance crew at 5.25 pm.

The seven volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat included Coxswain Aidan Bushe, Mechanic Sean McCarthy and crew members Jerry Smith, David Ryan, Simon Duggan, Jim Baker and Colin Whooley.

Conditions at sea during the call out were calm.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said:

"If you find yourself in a medical emergency whilst on an island call 999 or 112."